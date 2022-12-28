S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.14% Lower at 19284.10 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 222.55 points or 1.14% today to 19284.10
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 12.69% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
--Off 12.69% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 5.92% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 9.65% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.69% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 5.92% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 5.72%
--Year-to-date it is down 1938.74 points or 9.14%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
