  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:47 2022-12-28 pm EST
19284.10 PTS   -1.14%
05:36pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.14% Lower at 19284.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:22pCanada Economics Brief: CAD Down 0.47 at 73.48 Vs USD; Down 7.1% Year To Date
MT
04:17pCanada Investors Return From Holiday With Spirits Still Deflated
MT
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.14% Lower at 19284.10 -- Data Talk

12/28/2022 | 05:36pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 222.55 points or 1.14% today to 19284.10


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.69% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 12.69% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.92% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 9.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.69% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.92% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.72%

--Year-to-date it is down 1938.74 points or 9.14%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1735ET

05:36pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.14% Lower at 19284.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:22pCanada Economics Brief: CAD Down 0.47 at 73.48 Vs USD; Down 7.1% ..
MT
04:17pCanada Investors Return From Holiday With Spirits Still Deflated
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Set To Close Wednesday Trade, First After 4 Day Holiday, Down Near ..
MT
03:02pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Wednesday Trade, First After 4 Day Holiday, Dow..
MT
12:20pToronto Stocks Slide; Galaxy Digital Falls on $65 Million Bitcoin Mining Facility Acqui..
DJ
12:10pTSX Down 220 Points With All Sectors in The Red
MT
10:41aTSX falls as energy, cannabis stocks weigh
RE
09:50aTSX opens lower as tech, healthcare drag
RE
09:39aTSX Brief: Now Flat, Having Opened More Than 30 Pts Lower As Trade Resumes Aft..
MT
05:33pPan American Silver : Notice of a Special Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
05:09pPan American Silver files Management Information Circular in connection with the propos..
AQ
05:02pYamana Brief: Announced Filing and Public Availability of Management Inform..
MT
05:00pYamana Announces Filing and Public Availability of Management Information Circular in C..
GL
04:50pOsisko Gold Royalties Provided Update on CSA Stream Transaction
MT
04:47pOsisko Gold Royalties Brief: Provided Update on CSA Stream T..
MT
04:38pOsisko Provides Update on CSA Stream Transaction
GL
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
ERO COPPER CORP. 19.07 Delayed Quote.3.19%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 28.67 Delayed Quote.2.94%
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED 78.3 Delayed Quote.2.63%
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION 35.05 Delayed Quote.2.25%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 10.64 Delayed Quote.2.01%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP. 67.89 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 4.33 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 2.96 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
CINEPLEX INC. 7.45 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.15 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
Heatmap : ETF components 