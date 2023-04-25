S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.15% Lower at 20439.87 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 236.87 points or 1.15% today to 20439.87

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 253.28 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 7.46% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, April 11, 2023

--Off 3.52% from its 52-week high of 21184.95 hit Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up 12.27% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.58% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.48% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 1054.95 points or 5.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

