    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:55:05 2023-04-25 pm EDT
20439.87 PTS   -1.15%
05:34pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.15% Lower at 20439.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:01pTSX posts biggest decline in 6 weeks amid US bank jitters
RE
04:17pTSX posts biggest decline in 6 weeks amid U.S. bank jitters
RE
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.15% Lower at 20439.87 -- Data Talk

04/25/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 236.87 points or 1.15% today to 20439.87


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 253.28 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 7.46% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, April 11, 2023

--Off 3.52% from its 52-week high of 21184.95 hit Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up 12.27% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.58% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.48% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 1054.95 points or 5.44%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1733ET

04:12pTSX Follows U.S. Markets Lower Amid Talk of First Republic Bank Takeover
MT
04:00pTSX Brief: Set To Close Down Near 230 Pts As A Bloomberg Market Watcher Tells ..
MT
03:02pTSX Brief: Down Near 230 Pts, Having Been Down Nearer 150 Points at Midday; Ad..
MT
12:13pTSX Falls 152 Points at Midday With Commodities The Biggest Decliners
MT
10:39aTSX Brief: Now Down 170 Pts, Having Closed Down a Modest 16 Points on Monday
MT
09:36aTSX Brief: Down Another Near 70 Pts, Having Closed Down a Modest 16.41 Points ..
MT
07:30aDrop in gold, oil prices drag TSX futures lower
RE
05:29pAecon reports loss of $9.4M in first quarter as cost inflatio
AQ
05:28pFirst Quantum Minerals Q1 Profit Drops 81% on Cobre Panama Dispute, Zambia Rains and We..
MT
05:20pWest Fraser Timber Reports Q1 Loss
MT
05:18pFirst Quantum Minerals : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06pWest Fraser Timber : Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Form 6-K
PU
05:06pFirst Quantum Brief: Q1 net earnings attributable to shareholders of..
MT
05:02pWest fraser announces first quarter 2023 results
AQ
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
CAMECO CORPORATION 35.59 Delayed Quote.2.89%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 4.9 Delayed Quote.2.51%
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 22.41 Delayed Quote.2.33%
ATS CORPORATION 56.6 Delayed Quote.2.24%
BORALEX INC. 41.4 Delayed Quote.2.17%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. 23.78 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 9.73 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 2.75 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.76 Delayed Quote.-6.17%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 6.67 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
