    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  21:48:41 07/03/2023 GMT
20275.54 PTS   -1.17%
10:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.17% Lower at 20275.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:34pTSX slides as investors brace for more Fed rate hikes
RE
09:31pTSX Closes Down 240 Pts As US Fed Chair Flags Higher for Longer Rates; Commodity Prices and Blackberry Also Weigh
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.17% Lower at 20275.54 -- Data Talk

03/07/2023 | 10:37pm GMT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 239.26 points or 1.17% today to 20275.54


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 306.04 points or 1.49% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

--Off 8.20% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.20% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.37% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.37% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.28% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 890.62 points or 4.59%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1736ET

10:37pEro Copper : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - Form 6-K
PU
10:33pEro Copper Fourth-Quarter Profit Falls 63% on Higher Costs
MT
10:30pLabrador Iron Ore Royalty Brief: Declaring a quarterly c..
MT
10:13pEro Copper Brief: Available liquidity at year-end was US$392.4 million
MT
10:13pEro Copper Brief: 2023 production, operating cost, and capital expendit..
MT
10:13pEro Copper Brief: Fourth quarter and full-year adjusted net income attr..
MT
10:12pLabrador iron ore royalty corporation - cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 - $..
AQ
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AECON GROUP INC. 13.15 Delayed Quote.4.45%
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. 38.3 Delayed Quote.3.10%
STELLA-JONES INC. 51.75 Delayed Quote.2.68%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 3.08 Delayed Quote.2.33%
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC. 30.41 Delayed Quote.2.18%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. 20.83 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 29.79 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 8.12 Delayed Quote.-5.36%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 2.95 Delayed Quote.-5.45%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 4.81 Delayed Quote.-11.74%
