S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.17% Lower at 20275.54 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 239.26 points or 1.17% today to 20275.54

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 306.04 points or 1.49% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

--Off 8.20% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.20% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.37% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.37% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.28% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 890.62 points or 4.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

03-07-23 1736ET