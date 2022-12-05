Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:09 2022-12-05 pm EST
20242.26 PTS   -1.19%
05:40pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.19% Lower at 20242.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:07pCanadian General Investments
MT
04:27pTSX Down Near 300 Pts Over Two Days As Lower Commodity Prices and Rates Uncertainty Weigh; But BMO Sees TSX Outperforming
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.19% Lower at 20242.26 -- Data Talk

12/05/2022 | 05:40pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 243.40 points or 1.19% today to 20242.26


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 283.19 points or 1.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

--Off 8.35% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Off 8.35% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.18% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.35% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.18% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 980.58 points or 4.62%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-05-22 1739ET

