    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:49 2022-12-19 pm EST
19200.76 PTS   -1.25%
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.25% Lower at 19200.76 -- Data Talk

12/19/2022 | 05:30pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 242.52 points or 1.25% today to 19200.76


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 822.70 points or 4.11% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 13.07% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

--Off 13.07% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.46% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.07% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.46% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 2022.08 points or 9.53%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1729ET

04:33pToronto market hits 8-week low in broad-based selloff
RE
04:28pNational Bank Cutting Its Exposure To Canadian Equities As TSX Continues To Fall
MT
04:02pTSX Brief: Set To Close Down 240 Pts, Taking 4 Days of Total Losses To 820 Pts..
MT
03:51pBMO Economics Global Outlook 2023; Looking For Canadian Growth To "Chill Rapidly"
MT
03:07pTSX Brief: Down More Than 270 Pts Inside Last Hour of Monday Trade, Adding To ..
MT
12:17pTSX Down 155 Points at Midday With All Sectors Negative
MT
10:36aToronto shares slip as tech, commodity-linked stocks weigh
RE
09:41aEnergy stocks prop up TSX at the open
RE
09:36aEnergy stocks prop up TSX at the open
RE
09:36aCanada Stocks Brief: Now Up Near 15 Pts Having Been Up Near 35 Pts I..
MT
05:49pTeck to sell closed Quintette mine to Conuma Resources for $120M, plus royalties
AQ
05:29pOceanaGold Secures SEIS Record of Decision, Mine Operating Permit for Haile Mine Expans..
MT
05:23pBMO Global Asset Management Announces Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange ..
AQ
05:12pElement Fleet Management to Manage Rentokil Initial's Fleet of More than 21,000 Vehicle..
MT
05:09pTeck Resources Selling Quintette Assets to Conuma Resources
MT
05:08pOceanaGold Brief: Adds First ore from the Haile underground "On-track" ..
MT
05:08pOceanaGold Brief: Says Received SEIS Record of Decision and Mine Operat..
MT
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC. 43.75 Delayed Quote.1.74%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 72.59 Delayed Quote.1.10%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 27.53 Delayed Quote.0.84%
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION 49.91 Delayed Quote.0.83%
MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. 23.55 Delayed Quote.0.56%
TRANSALTA CORPORATION 11.95 Delayed Quote.-6.05%
HEXO CORP. 2.169999 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.32 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.27 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
MAG SILVER CORP. 20.08 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
