S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.25% Lower at 19200.76 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 242.52 points or 1.25% today to 19200.76

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 822.70 points or 4.11% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 13.07% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

--Off 13.07% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.46% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.07% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 5.46% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 2022.08 points or 9.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1729ET