  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:58 2022-12-06 pm EST
19990.17 PTS   -1.25%
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.25% Lower at 19990.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:52pTRADING UPDATES: 7digital loan pact; Okyo Pharma files with SEC
AN
04:28pTSX closes below 20,000 mark as oil prices slide
RE
Summary 
Summary

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.25% Lower at 19990.17 -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 05:37pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 252.09 points or 1.25% today to 19990.17


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 535.28 points or 2.61% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Off 9.49% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Off 9.49% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.80% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.49% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.80% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1232.67 points or 5.81%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1737ET

05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.25% Lower at 19990.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:52pTRADING UPDATES: 7digital loan pact; Okyo Pharma files with SEC
AN
04:28pTSX closes below 20,000 mark as oil prices slide
RE
04:16p'Hat Trick' of Losses Sees TSX Lose More Than 500 Points In 3 Days; Eyes of the World A..
MT
04:03pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Records 'Hat Trick' of Losses For a Total o..
MT
03:08pCanada Stocks Brief: Resources Heavy TSX Weighed By Weaker Oil Price..
MT
03:06pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Enters Last Hour of Tuesday Trade Down Near..
MT
12:21pToronto Stocks Slide; Solaris Resources Falls After Large Investor Sells Shares
DJ
12:16pTSX Down 137 Points at Midday, Healthcare Down 6%
MT
09:42aTSX opens higher as miners rise
RE
05:07pBlackBerry Brief: Says will report results for the Q3 of fiscal year 20..
MT
05:06pWest fraser declares dividend
PR
05:06pBlackBerry to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on December 20, 2022
PR
04:28pTSX closes below 20,000 mark as oil prices slide
RE
04:17pAecon Group Consortium Wins C$245 Million Contract for Seismic Upgrades to a British Co..
MT
04:06pColliers declares semi-annual dividend
GL
04:06pColliers declares semi-annual dividend
GL
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 50.16 Delayed Quote.1.91%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 13.1 Delayed Quote.1.63%
SAPUTO INC. 33.35 Delayed Quote.1.49%
DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 12.08 Delayed Quote.1.26%
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED 69.31 Delayed Quote.1.23%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 12.48 Delayed Quote.-6.24%
HEXO CORP. 0.225 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.64 Delayed Quote.-11.83%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 4.11 Delayed Quote.-13.29%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 4.9 Delayed Quote.-16.38%