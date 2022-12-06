S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.25% Lower at 19990.17 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 252.09 points or 1.25% today to 19990.17

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 535.28 points or 2.61% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Off 9.49% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Off 9.49% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.80% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.49% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.80% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1232.67 points or 5.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

