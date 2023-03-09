Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:59:33 2023-03-09 pm EST
20086.72 PTS   -1.28%
04:32pTSX falls to 2-month low on interest rate worries
RE
04:12pTSX Loses 260 Points On Prospect of Higher Rates In Canada
MT
04:00pTSX Brief: Index Lost 80 Pts Over Final Hour, Set To Close Down 260 Pts and Back Near 20,100 Level
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.28% Lower at 20086.72 -- Data Talk

03/09/2023 | 05:34pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 259.81 points or 1.28% today to 20086.72


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.06% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 9.06% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.33% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.28% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 3.31% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 701.80 points or 3.62%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1733ET

Rankings
