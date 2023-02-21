S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.28% Lower at 20252.64 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 262.60 points or 1.28% today to 20252.64

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 467.75 points or 2.26% over the last three-trading-day

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 8.31% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Off 8.31% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.24% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.48% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.16% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 867.72 points or 4.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

