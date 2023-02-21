Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:53:29 2023-02-21 pm EST
20252.64 PTS   -1.28%
05:43pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.28% Lower at 20252.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pTSX posts biggest decline of 2023 in broad-based sell-off
RE
04:19pTSX Closes Down Over 260 Pts on Concerns Surrounding Interest Rates, Lower Commodity Prices
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.28% Lower at 20252.64 -- Data Talk

02/21/2023 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 262.60 points or 1.28% today to 20252.64


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 467.75 points or 2.26% over the last three-trading-day

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 8.31% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Off 8.31% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.24% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.48% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.16% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 867.72 points or 4.48%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1742ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:43pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.28% Lower at 20252.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:22pTSX posts biggest decline of 2023 in broad-based sell-off
RE
04:19pTSX Closes Down Over 260 Pts on Concerns Surrounding Interest Rates, Lower Commodity Pr..
MT
04:04pTSX Brief: Set To Close Down Near 260 Pts
MT
03:24pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Tuesday Trade Down Near 240 Pts On Lower Commod..
MT
12:39pTSX Down 235 Points With Healthcare, Info Tech, The Biggest Decliners; Commodities The ..
MT
12:26pToronto Stocks Fall; Teck Resources Rises on Steelmaking-Coal Business Spinoff
DJ
09:46aTSX Brief: Down Near 70 Pts As Trade Resumes After Long Weekend; US Markets Do..
MT
09:44aHow to spot Red Flags?
MS
08:36aBrief: Canada's January CPI at 0.5% M/M on Non-Seasonally Adjusted Basis; CPI at 0..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:36pBrookfield Renewable Brief: Involves Updated Indictive, condi..
MT
05:36pBrookfield Renewable Brief: Acknowledging Announcement by Ori..
MT
05:34pBrookfield Renewable Acknowledges Announcement by Origin Energy
GL
05:27pSandstorm Gold Edges Up After Hours as it Swings to a Fourth-Quarter Loss
MT
05:22pTSX posts biggest decline of 2023 in broad-based sell-off
RE
05:22pWheaton Precious Metals Meets Low End of Revised 2022 Production Guidance
MT
05:11pThe 2023 TSX Venture 50 Winners Open the Market
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
PAREX RESOURCES INC. 23.45 Delayed Quote.2.18%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 45.44 Delayed Quote.1.91%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.13 Delayed Quote.1.80%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 24.94 Delayed Quote.1.75%
WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION 25.9 Delayed Quote.1.21%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 5.28 Delayed Quote.-6.05%
CINEPLEX INC. 8.28 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 11.97 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
SHAWCOR LTD. 12.87 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 5.68 Delayed Quote.-8.97%
Heatmap : ETF components 