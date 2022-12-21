Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:55 2022-12-21 pm EST
19571.10 PTS   +1.37%
05:29pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.37% Higher at 19571.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:20pTSX posts biggest gain in six weeks, led by resource shares
RE
04:12pSome Belated Pre-Christmas Cheer on the TSX; Desjardins Top Picks For 2023 Cited
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.37% Higher at 19571.10 -- Data Talk

12/21/2022 | 05:29pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 264.21 points or 1.37% today to 19571.10


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 370.34 points or 1.93% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Off 11.39% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.39% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.50% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.39% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.50% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.31%

--Year-to-date it is down 1651.74 points or 7.78%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1728ET

Heatmap : ETF components 