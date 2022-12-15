S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.46% Lower at 19600.63 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 291.02 points or 1.46% today to 19600.63

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 422.83 points or 2.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 11.26% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 11.26% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.66% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.26% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.66% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 1622.21 points or 7.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

