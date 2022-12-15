Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:02 2022-12-15 pm EST
19600.63 PTS   -1.46%
05:41pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.46% Lower at 19600.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:45pTSX hits 5-week low as Fed's hawkish stance fuels recession worries
RE
04:11pIt's Not Shaping Up To Be A Season To Be Jolly For Canada Stock Pickers
MT
Summary

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.46% Lower at 19600.63 -- Data Talk

12/15/2022 | 05:41pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 291.02 points or 1.46% today to 19600.63


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 422.83 points or 2.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 11.26% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 11.26% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.66% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.26% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.66% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 1622.21 points or 7.64%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1740ET

