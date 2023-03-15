Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:20:01 2023-03-15 pm EDT
19378.84 PTS   -1.60%
05:46pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.60% Lower at 19378.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:38pCorrection: Report Titled 'What Would Happen If a Canadian Bank Failed?' Sums Up Mood Around Canada's Stock Market, Even If Such An Event Is Unlikely
MT
04:18pReport Titled 'What Would Happen If a Canadian Bank Failed?' Sums Up Mood Around Canada's Stock Market, Even If Such An Event Is Unlikely
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.60% Lower at 19378.84 -- Data Talk

03/15/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 315.32 points or 1.60% today to 19378.84


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 12.26% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Off 12.26% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.44% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 9.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.69% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 6.08 points or 0.03%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 1745ET

