    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:01 2022-12-08 pm EST
19969.19 PTS   -0.02%
05:01pTSX dips for fifth day as energy shares drag
RE
04:25pTSX Closes Flat To Lower, Making It Five Losing Days In A Row As Investors Look for Certainty Around Endpoint to Rate Hikes
MT
04:01pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Closing Flat To Slightly Lower on Thursday, But That Will Still Make It Five Losing Days In A Row
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 19969.19 -- Data Talk

12/08/2022 | 05:33pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 4.03 points or 0.02% today to 19969.19


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 556.26 points or 2.71% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 9.59% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 9.59% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.68% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.59% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.68% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.37%

--Year-to-date it is down 1253.65 points or 5.91%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1732ET

Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
PARKLAND CORPORATION 29.35 Delayed Quote.5.96%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 10.35 Delayed Quote.5.40%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 25.45 Delayed Quote.4.22%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. 24.7 Delayed Quote.4.04%
MULLEN GROUP LTD. 15.23 Delayed Quote.3.82%
KEYERA CORP. 30.19 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC. 10.79 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
OVINTIV INC. 65.67 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 4.18 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.28 Delayed Quote.-10.49%