S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 19969.19 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 4.03 points or 0.02% today to 19969.19

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 556.26 points or 2.71% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Off 9.59% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 9.59% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.68% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.59% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.68% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.37%

--Year-to-date it is down 1253.65 points or 5.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

