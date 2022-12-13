Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:47 2022-12-13 pm EST
20023.46 PTS   +0.02%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20023.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:55pResource shares lift TSX; gains capped as financials fall
RE
04:16pCanada Investors and the TSX Left Looking Flat Amid Uncertainty Over Rates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20023.46 -- Data Talk

12/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 3.76 points or 0.02% today to 20023.46


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 76.39 points or 0.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 9.34% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Off 9.34% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.34% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 1199.38 points or 5.65%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1731ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20023.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:55pResource shares lift TSX; gains capped as financials fall
RE
04:16pCanada Investors and the TSX Left Looking Flat Amid Uncertainty Over Rates
MT
04:01pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Set To Close Up Near 10 Pts, Having Been Do..
MT
03:03pCanada Stocks Brief: But After Some Investors Appear To Have Felt Th..
MT
03:02pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Was Up Near 300 Pts or 1.5% In Early Moment..
MT
03:01pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Enters Last Hour of Tuesday Trade Down Near..
MT
12:13pTSX up 55 Points With Energy and Info Tech Leading Gains; Financials Fall
MT
09:51aTechnology stocks push TSX to one-week high
RE
09:35aCanada Stocks Brief: US CPI News Raises Prospect of Fed Pausing With..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:28pCompany starting to recover oil from Kansas pipeline spill
AQ
05:22pBRP Secures $500 Million Incremental Loan
MT
05:19pBRP Secures US$500 Million Term Loan
MT
05:13pMost actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
05:12pMethanex Says Maloney to Become Chief Financial Officer as it Announces C-Suite Changes
MT
05:08pParkland Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
AQ
05:03pMethanex Brief: Announcing Changes to Executive Leadership Team
MT
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.7 Delayed Quote.11.57%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 16.34 Delayed Quote.8.64%
B2GOLD CORP. 4.87 Delayed Quote.6.56%
ERO COPPER CORP. 19.25 Delayed Quote.6.18%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 8.59 Delayed Quote.4.63%
HEXO CORP. 0.215 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
NFI GROUP INC. 8.95 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION 197.67 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
AIR CANADA 18.97 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 88.65 Delayed Quote.-2.74%