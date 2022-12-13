S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20023.46 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 3.76 points or 0.02% today to 20023.46

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 76.39 points or 0.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 9.34% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Off 9.34% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.34% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.98% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.10%

--Year-to-date it is down 1199.38 points or 5.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1731ET