S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20188.19 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 5.14 points or 0.03% today to 20188.19

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 532.20 points or 2.57% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 8.60% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up 10.89% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.79% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 3.83% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 803.27 points or 4.14%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1732ET