    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:57:24 2023-02-23 pm EST
20188.19 PTS   -0.03%
TSX ends lower for fifth day as financials weigh
RE
TSX Extends Losses On Lingering Worries Over Interest Rates
MT
TSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Thursday Trade Up 15 Pts, Having Been Up Near 70 Pts Early In the Session; Wells Fargo's Scott Wren Notes a "Higher [U.S.] Terminal Rate For Longer = Nervous Market"
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20188.19 -- Data Talk

02/23/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 5.14 points or 0.03% today to 20188.19


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 532.20 points or 2.57% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 8.60% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 8.60% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.89% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.79% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 3.83% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 803.27 points or 4.14%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1732ET

04:55pTSX ends lower for fifth day as financials weigh
RE
04:29pTSX Extends Losses On Lingering Worries Over Interest Rates
MT
03:02pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Thursday Trade Up 15 Pts, Having Been Up Near 7..
MT
12:33pToronto Stocks Fall; Loblaw Rises on 4Q Sales, Adjusted Earnings
DJ
12:13pTSX Down 100 Points at Midday With Miners Down 2.6%; Healthcare Sector Shines
MT
09:51aTSX Brief: Resources Heavy Index Up Near 70 Pts On Higher Oil and Natural Gas ..
MT
07:26aTSX futures inch higher on gains in oil as rate hike worries linger
RE
06:49aUS Stocks Brief: Futures Point Higher With S&P Up 0.35% and Nasdaq Up 0...
MT
02/22S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 20193.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/22Toronto market hit six week low as oil prices slide
RE
05:31pOsisko Reports Record 2022 Results and Provides 2023 Guidance and 5-Year Outlook
GL
05:31pCenterra Gold Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.07 per Common Share
GL
05:21pEnerplus Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises on Property Sales, Higher Oil and Gas Production
MT
05:21pCenterra Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
GL
05:21pCenterra Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
GL
05:20pCenterra Gold Brief: Announcing 2022 Year-End Mineral Reserves and R..
MT
05:20pCenterra Gold Announces 2022 Year-End Mineral Reserves and Resources and Fourth Quarter..
GL
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 13.36 Delayed Quote.13.80%
STANTEC INC. 77.61 Delayed Quote.9.33%
CASCADES INC. 10.54 Delayed Quote.8.66%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. 4.6 Delayed Quote.6.24%
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. 43.48 Delayed Quote.6.05%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. 20.62 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 55.02 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
NFI GROUP INC. 10.1 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 11.21 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. 14.27 Delayed Quote.-8.11%
Heatmap : ETF components 