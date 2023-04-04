Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:24:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
20275.76 PTS   -0.01%
05:34pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20275.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:44pTSX winning streak ends as U.S. data stokes recession worries
RE
04:26pTSX winning streak ends as energy, financials fall
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20275.76 -- Data Talk

04/04/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 2.52 points or 0.01% today to 20275.76


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Snaps a seven-trading-day winning streak

--Off 8.20% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 7.92% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 11.37% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.37% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.63% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 890.84 points or 4.60%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1733ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:34pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20275.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:44pTSX winning streak ends as U.S. data stokes recession worries
RE
04:26pTSX winning streak ends as energy, financials fall
RE
04:19pTSX Posts Modest Losses As Higher Commodity Prices Support Resources Heavy Index
MT
04:07pTSX Brief: Set To Close Down Just Single Digit Pts; Was Down About 80 Pts Very..
MT
03:01pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Tuesday Trade Down About 40 Pts; Was Down Neare..
MT
12:22pTSX Down 66 Points as Commodities Fall
MT
12:19pToronto Stocks Nudge Lower; Calibre Mining Rises on 1Q Gold Output
DJ
09:45aTSX Brief: Follows Seven Straight Winning Days, For Total of Near 800 Pts; Fir..
MT
09:45aTSX Brief: Up Another 60 Pts, Was Even Higher Early Tuesday, With Resources He..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:34pScotiabank Announces Election of Directors
AQ
05:20pNational Bank Brief: Announcing Conversion Rights for Non-Cumulative..
MT
05:19pNovaGold Brief: Cites "Strong" US$116-Million Treasury with $25-Million R..
MT
05:18pNovaGold Brief: Says Donlin Gold Commenced Fieldwork, Advanced Resource M..
MT
05:18pNovaGold Brief: Q1 Net loss per common share, basic and diluted US$(0.03 ..
MT
05:11pNational Bank of Canada Announces Conversion Rights for Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Rese..
AQ
05:08pNOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MAG SILVER CORP. 18.22 Delayed Quote.6.55%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 6.81 Delayed Quote.6.07%
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED 74.47 Delayed Quote.5.57%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 26.39 Delayed Quote.4.60%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 10.2 Delayed Quote.4.51%
BRP INC. 98.21 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 6.72 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 2.52 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
ERO COPPER CORP. 23.06 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
SPIN MASTER CORP. 36.34 Delayed Quote.-5.29%
Heatmap : ETF components 
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer