S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20275.76 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 2.52 points or 0.01% today to 20275.76

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Snaps a seven-trading-day winning streak

--Off 8.20% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 7.92% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 11.37% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.37% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.63% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 890.84 points or 4.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-23 1733ET