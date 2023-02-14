Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:57:23 2023-02-14 pm EST
20704.79 PTS   +0.01%
05:33pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20704.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:43pTech helps Toronto market close higher for third day
RE
04:11pToronto Stock Exchange Manages a Minor Gain as US Inflation Rises More Than Expected
MT
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20704.79 -- Data Talk

02/14/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 2.56 points or 0.01% today to 20704.79


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 107.04 points or 0.52% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 6.26% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 6.26% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.72% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.30% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.49% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 1319.87 points or 6.81%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1732ET

More news
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CAE INC. 31.74 Delayed Quote.5.13%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 8.81 Delayed Quote.4.01%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 3.16 Delayed Quote.3.95%
CASCADES INC. 9.6 Delayed Quote.3.90%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 8.39 Delayed Quote.3.20%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 88.79 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 84.6 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 110.48 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
CANFOR CORPORATION 24.35 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
INTERFOR CORPORATION 24.11 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
Heatmap : ETF components 