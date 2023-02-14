S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends Flat at 20704.79 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 2.56 points or 0.01% today to 20704.79

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 107.04 points or 0.52% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 6.26% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Off 6.26% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.72% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.30% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.49% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 1319.87 points or 6.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

