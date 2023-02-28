Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:57:26 2023-02-28 pm EST
20221.19 PTS   -0.19%
05:33pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 2.63% Lower at 20221.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pTSX Closes Down Near 40 Pts Despite Higher Commodity Prices, And As Canada GDP Data "Misunderstood"
MT
04:27pToronto market posts February decline as banks disappoint
RE
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 2.63% Lower at 20221.19 -- Data Talk

02/28/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 546.19 points or 2.63% this month to 20221.19


--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Dec. 2022

--Down two of the past three months

--Today it is down 38.94 points or 0.19%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.45% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.45% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.07% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.63% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.00% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 836.27 points or 4.31%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1732ET

News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:30pAecon boosts profits after bolstering project backlog
AQ
05:24pMagna Filed Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement
MT
05:22pMagna Brief: Announcing Filing of Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statemen..
MT
05:22pBlackberry : OT Leaders Reveal Top 5 Cybersecurity Challenges
PU
05:20pAir Canada Brief: Says Was first advised of GTAA's plans in August 2022..
MT
05:19pAir Canada Brief: Commenting On Reports about Greater Toronto Airport A..
MT
05:16pAir Canada Comments on Toronto-Pearson
AQ
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 29.81 Delayed Quote.6.77%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 16.8 Delayed Quote.4.74%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. 24.57 Delayed Quote.3.89%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 2.96 Delayed Quote.3.50%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 12.75 Delayed Quote.3.49%
WINPAK LTD. 40.57 Delayed Quote.-3.52%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 21.56 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 67.44 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
OVINTIV INC. 58.35 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 5.26 Delayed Quote.-9.78%
Heatmap : ETF components 