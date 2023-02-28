S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 2.63% Lower at 20221.19 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 546.19 points or 2.63% this month to 20221.19

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Dec. 2022

--Down two of the past three months

--Today it is down 38.94 points or 0.19%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.45% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.45% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.07% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.63% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.00% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 836.27 points or 4.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1732ET