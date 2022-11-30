S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 5.29% Higher at 20453.26 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 1027.12 points or 5.29% this month to 20453.26

--Largest one-month point gain since Nov. 2020

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 2009.04 points or 10.89% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Today it is up 175.85 points or 0.87%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 232.77 points or 1.15% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 7.40% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 7.40% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.34% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.40% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.34% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 769.58 points or 3.63%

