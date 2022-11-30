Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:38 2022-11-30 pm EST
20453.26 PTS   +0.87%
05:40pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 5.29% Higher at 20453.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:12pTSX notches 5.3% gain in November on peak inflation hopes
RE
04:16pTSX Crosses 20,400 Level As Fed Chair Powell Signals Slowdown in Pace of Rate Increases
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 5.29% Higher at 20453.26 -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 1027.12 points or 5.29% this month to 20453.26


--Largest one-month point gain since Nov. 2020

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 2009.04 points or 10.89% over the last two months

--Largest two-month percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Today it is up 175.85 points or 0.87%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 232.77 points or 1.15% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 7.40% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 7.40% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.34% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.40% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.34% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 769.58 points or 3.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1739ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:40pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 5.29% Higher at 20453.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:12pTSX notches 5.3% gain in November on peak inflation hopes
RE
04:16pTSX Crosses 20,400 Level As Fed Chair Powell Signals Slowdown in Pace of Rate Increases
MT
04:03pCanada Stocks Brief: Late Rally Sees S&P Close Up More Than 3% and N..
MT
04:00pCanada Stocks Brief: This May Prompt Bank of Canada To Raise Its Key..
MT
03:59pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Set To Close Up More Than 170 Pts and Above..
MT
12:20pToronto Stocks Ease Lower; RBC Profit Flat, National Bank of Canada Earnings Fall in 4Q
DJ
12:08pTSX Down 85 Points With Financials The Biggest Decliner
MT
09:42aCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Putting Monday's Blip Behind It, Has Had Fi..
MT
09:41aCanada Stocks Brief: Gains Come Amid Market Talk US Fed Chair Powell..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:12pTSX notches 5.3% gain in November on peak inflation hopes
RE
05:06pPason Systems Inc. Announces the Release of its Inaugural Sustainability Report
AQ
04:54pNational Bank Of Canada : Wednesday November 30, 2022
PU
04:33pEnbridge Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other ..
AQ
04:24pCanopy Growth Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:01pSector Update: Financial Stocks Advance after Powell Comments Ignites Wedn..
MT
03:57pNew data reveals that only 18 per cent of Ontarians are confident they could help someo..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
SHOPIFY INC. 55.26 Delayed Quote.9.53%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 6.38 Delayed Quote.7.95%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. 22.09 Delayed Quote.6.51%
KINAXIS INC. 152.2 Delayed Quote.5.89%
THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC. 93.39 Delayed Quote.5.28%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 44.23 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION 59.6 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 105.22 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 26.75 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
METHANEX CORPORATION 52.59 Delayed Quote.-4.24%