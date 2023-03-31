S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Quarter 3.69% Higher at 20099.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 714.97 points or 3.69% this quarter to 20099.89

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 1655.67 points or 8.98% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st quarter 2022

--Up 13 of the past 17 quarters

--This month it is down 121.30 points or 0.60%

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 667.49 points or 3.21% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Down three of the past four months

--This week it is up 598.40 points or 3.07%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 712.17 points or 3.67% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 13, 2023

--Today it is up 158.90 points or 0.80%

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 639.97 points or 3.29% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 9.00% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 8.99% from its 52-week high of 22085.60 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 10.40% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.21% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 3.72% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 714.97 points or 3.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1731ET