Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:58:35 2023-03-31 pm EDT
20099.89 PTS   +0.80%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Quarter 3.69% Higher at 20099.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:55pTSX pads quarterly gain as interest rate concerns ease
RE
04:24pTSX With Gains of Near 630 Pts Over Last Six Sessions; Telecoms Ring Up Losses As Govt OKs Rogers and Shaw Deal, But With Conditions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Quarter 3.69% Higher at 20099.89 -- Data Talk

03/31/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 714.97 points or 3.69% this quarter to 20099.89


--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 1655.67 points or 8.98% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st quarter 2022

--Up 13 of the past 17 quarters

--This month it is down 121.30 points or 0.60%

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 667.49 points or 3.21% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Down three of the past four months

--This week it is up 598.40 points or 3.07%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 712.17 points or 3.67% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 13, 2023

--Today it is up 158.90 points or 0.80%

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 639.97 points or 3.29% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 9.00% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 8.99% from its 52-week high of 22085.60 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 10.40% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.21% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 3.72% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 714.97 points or 3.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1731ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Quarter 3.69% Higher at 20099.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:55pTSX pads quarterly gain as interest rate concerns ease
RE
04:24pTSX With Gains of Near 630 Pts Over Last Six Sessions; Telecoms Ring Up Losses As Govt ..
MT
04:22pTSX adds to first-quarter gain as Canada's economy shows resilience
RE
04:02pTSX Brief: Six Straight Winning Days Bring a Total of Near 630 Pts; Index Near..
MT
03:09pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Friday Trade Up 130 Pts; Was Up Near 150 Pts Ne..
MT
12:14pTSX up 152 Points, Back Over 20,000 Mark With Info Tech, Miners Higher
MT
09:44aTSX Brief: Adding Yet Another 130-plus Pts, Adding To 470 Pts Gained Over Five..
MT
08:32aBrief: Statistics Canada Says Preliminary GDP Up 0.3% M/M in February
MT
08:31aBrief: Canada's GDP Expands 0.5% M/M in January; MUFG Says Consensus Was for 0.3% ..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:24pBrookfield Renewable to Host First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call
GL
05:21pTD Announces Dividend Rates on Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Serie..
AQ
05:07pBarrick Gold Says "Continued Reserve Replacement" and "Disciplined Strategy" Support Ba..
MT
05:02pIA Financial Group Redeems its Non Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class A Preferred Share..
AQ
05:01pArtis real estate investment trust provides notice of series i preferred unit reclassif..
AQ
05:01pBarrick Gold Brief: Says "Continued Reserve Replacement" and "Discipl..
MT
04:59pBarrick Gold : Continued Reserve Replacement and Disciplined Strategy Support Barrick's 10..
PU
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 6.2 Delayed Quote.14.39%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.94 Delayed Quote.5.62%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 10.95 Delayed Quote.5.29%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 25.99 Delayed Quote.5.10%
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC. 61.32 Delayed Quote.4.78%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 8.73 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 3.35 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. 11.34 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 11.66 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 62.64 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
Heatmap : ETF components 
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer