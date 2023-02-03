S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.21% Higher at 20758.34 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 43.86 points or 0.21% this week to 20758.34

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 1373.42 points or 7.08% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 25, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 17.90 points or 0.09%

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 6.02% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 6.02% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.02% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.04% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.76% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1373.42 points or 7.08%

