S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.21% Higher at 20758.34 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 43.86 points or 0.21% this week to 20758.34
--Up for five consecutive weeks
--Up 1373.42 points or 7.08% over the last five weeks
--Largest five-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 25, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks
--Up six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is up 17.90 points or 0.09%
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Off 6.02% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 6.02% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 14.02% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 2.41% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.04% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
--Up 6.76% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 1373.42 points or 7.08%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
