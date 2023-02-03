Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:48:42 2023-02-03 pm EST
20758.34 PTS   +0.09%
04:59pToronto market posts longest weekly winning streak since March
RE
04:38pRefile: TSX Makes It Five Successive Winning Weeks
MT
04:31pTSX Makes It Five Successive Winning Weeks
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.21% Higher at 20758.34 -- Data Talk

02/03/2023 | 05:30pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 43.86 points or 0.21% this week to 20758.34


--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 1373.42 points or 7.08% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 25, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 25, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is up 17.90 points or 0.09%

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 6.02% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 6.02% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.02% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.04% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.76% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1373.42 points or 7.08%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1729ET

Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 28.66 Delayed Quote.14.64%
METHANEX CORPORATION 67.42 Delayed Quote.7.32%
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC. 53.94 Delayed Quote.5.83%
SHAWCOR LTD. 14.49 Delayed Quote.5.15%
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION 46.51 Delayed Quote.5.06%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 10.29 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.68 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 24.56 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.93 Delayed Quote.-6.21%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. 22.98 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
