Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:46 2022-12-23 pm EST
19506.65 PTS   +0.81%
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.33% Higher at 19506.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:13pInflation 'The Grinch Who Stole Christmas' On Canada Stock Pickers
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up Near 160 Pts As Market Players Now Get To Put Their Feet Up For a Four Day Christmas Holiday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.33% Higher at 19506.65 -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 63.37 points or 0.33% this week to 19506.65


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 2, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is up 156.99 points or 0.81%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.68% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.68% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.14% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.68% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.14% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 1716.19 points or 8.09%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1736ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.33% Higher at 19506.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:13pInflation 'The Grinch Who Stole Christmas' On Canada Stock Pickers
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up Near 160 Pts As Market Players Now Get To Put Their..
MT
03:03pTSX Brief: Resources Heavy Index Enters Last Hour of Friday Trade Before Four ..
MT
12:39pTSX Up More Than 120 Pts Early Friday Afternoon, But Way Off Year End Forecast Levels
MT
10:35aCIBC Economics on Key Implications of Today's GDP Figures
MT
10:29aCIBC Economics on Canadian GDP Figures -- A Small Dose of Christmas Cheer
MT
10:12aDesjardins on Canadian GDP
MT
09:57aRBC Economics on Canadian GDP Growth Stalling into The Winter
MT
09:37aTSX Brief: Resources Heavy Index Up a Modest Near 20 Pts, But Was Higher, On H..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:32pTotalEnergies Commences Proceedings Regarding Fort Hills Right of First Refusal
AQ
05:27pIG Wealth Management Enhances Diversification in iProfile Managed Solutions with Sub-Ad..
AQ
05:01pBoyd group services inc. appoints interim cfo
AQ
05:01pRichelieu hardware ltd. announce normal course issuer bid
AQ
04:57pMost actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
02:32pCompany : Regulators OK reopening of Kansas pipeline segment
AQ
01:50pThe latest developments on the major winter storm moving across much of Canada
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. 11.05 Delayed Quote.8.55%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 6.17 Delayed Quote.7.87%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 11.56 Delayed Quote.6.74%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. 10.51 Delayed Quote.6.16%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 18.49 Delayed Quote.6.02%
CINEPLEX INC. 7.99 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
SHOPIFY INC. 45.83 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 3.45 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 8.57 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 23.5 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
Heatmap : ETF components 