S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.33% Higher at 19506.65 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 63.37 points or 0.33% this week to 19506.65

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 2, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is up 156.99 points or 0.81%

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.68% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.68% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.14% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.68% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.14% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 1716.19 points or 8.09%

