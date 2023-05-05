The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 94.51 points or 0.46% this week to 20542.03

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 151.12 points or 0.73% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 303.84 points or 1.50%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 7.00% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 2.33% from its 52-week high of 21031.81 hit Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up 12.83% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.09% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.00% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1157.11 points or 5.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

