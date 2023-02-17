Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:49:53 2023-02-17 pm EST
20515.24 PTS   -0.44%
05:44pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.47% Lower at 20515.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:49pToronto market hits four-week low as resource shares slide
RE
04:10pTSX Ends Week With More Losses As Lower Commodity Prices Weigh on Resources Heavy Index
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.47% Lower at 20515.24 -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 05:44pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 96.88 points or 0.47% this week to 20515.24


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 243.10 points or 1.17% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 23, 2022

--Today it is down 91.18 points or 0.44%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 205.15 points or 0.99% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 7.12% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

--Off 7.12% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.68% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.21% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.51% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 1130.32 points or 5.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1743ET

