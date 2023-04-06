S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.48% Higher at 20196.69 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 96.80 points or 0.48% this week to 20196.69

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 808.97 points or 4.17% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Today it is up 37.14 points or 0.18%

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 8.56% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.28% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 10.93% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.75% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.22% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 811.77 points or 4.19%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1736ET