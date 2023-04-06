Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:53:43 2023-04-06 pm EDT
20196.69 PTS   +0.18%
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.48% Higher at 20196.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:10pMarket rotation helps TSX rise for third week
RE
05:05pTSX Hops Back In To Positive Territory Ahead of Easter Holiday
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.48% Higher at 20196.69 -- Data Talk

04/06/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 96.80 points or 0.48% this week to 20196.69


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 808.97 points or 4.17% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Today it is up 37.14 points or 0.18%

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 8.56% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.28% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 10.93% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.75% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.22% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 811.77 points or 4.19%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1736ET

THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. 39.48 Delayed Quote.5.36%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 59.27 Delayed Quote.4.29%
ERO COPPER CORP. 23.75 Delayed Quote.4.08%
TRICON RESIDENTIAL INC. 10.82 Delayed Quote.3.15%
MAG SILVER CORP. 18.46 Delayed Quote.3.13%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 11.85 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 68.32 Delayed Quote.-3.68%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 2.93 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
NUTRIEN LTD. 91.68 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
ATS CORPORATION 51.84 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
