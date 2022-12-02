Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:01 2022-12-02 pm EST
20485.66 PTS   -0.19%
04:50pTSX pares weekly gain as investors brace for further rate hikes
RE
04:26pUncertainty Around Endpoint For Rate Hikes Takes Canada's TSX Back Below 20,500 Level
MT
04:02pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Set To Lose 40 Pts Amid Some Uncertainty Around Endpoint For Canada Rate Increases
MT
Summary 
Most relevant

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.50% Higher at 20485.66 -- Data Talk

12/02/2022 | 05:32pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 101.89 points or 0.50% this week to 20485.66


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 504.75 points or 2.53% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 18, 2022

--Up five of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 39.79 points or 0.19%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 7.25% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 7.25% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.52% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.25% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.52% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 737.18 points or 3.47%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1731ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 5.76 Delayed Quote.9.09%
HEXO CORP. 0.24 Delayed Quote.6.67%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.89 Delayed Quote.6.18%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 4.67 Delayed Quote.6.14%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 10.68 Delayed Quote.3.29%
ONEX CORPORATION 69.63 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
CAE INC. 28.18 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 60.75 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.99 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 24.28 Delayed Quote.-4.48%