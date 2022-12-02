S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.50% Higher at 20485.66 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 101.89 points or 0.50% this week to 20485.66
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 504.75 points or 2.53% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 18, 2022
--Up five of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 39.79 points or 0.19%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak
--Off 7.25% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Off 7.25% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 12.52% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 0.72% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 7.25% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 12.52% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 737.18 points or 3.47%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-02-22 1731ET