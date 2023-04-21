Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:42:38 2023-04-21 pm EDT
20693.15 PTS   +0.30%
05:36pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.55% Higher at 20693.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:48pToronto market advances for fifth week as tech rallies
RE
04:24pTSX Back In the Green Zone Amid Hopes of a "Soft Landing" For Canadian Economy
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.55% Higher at 20693.15 -- Data Talk

04/21/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 113.24 points or 0.55% this week to 20693.15


--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 1305.43 points or 6.73% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 62.46 points or 0.30%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 6.31% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Off 2.33% from its 52-week high of 21186.38 hit Friday, April 22, 2022

--Up 13.66% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.36% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.78% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 1308.23 points or 6.75%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1735ET

05:30pNational Bank Of Canada Announces Th : Annick Guérard and Pierre Pomerleau Join the Board ..
AQ
05:16pParkland Announces Date of 2023 First Quarter Results and Annual and Special Meeting of..
AQ
05:12pMost actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
AQ
05:08pLundin Mining CEO eyes Chile exploration, growth after big M&A bet
RE
04:48pToronto market advances for fifth week as tech rallies
RE
03:50pTC Energy Says December Keystone Pipeline Rupture Caused by Fatigue Cracking
MT
03:50pNational Bank Of Canada : Voting results
PU
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 25.89 Delayed Quote.3.98%
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. 11.31 Delayed Quote.3.86%
SHOPIFY INC. 66.27 Delayed Quote.2.66%
ALTAGAS LTD. 23.01 Delayed Quote.2.45%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.84 Delayed Quote.2.44%
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION 31.13 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. 24.59 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 6.9 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 3.18 Delayed Quote.-4.50%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 31.69 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
Heatmap : ETF components 
