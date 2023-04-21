S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.55% Higher at 20693.15 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 113.24 points or 0.55% this week to 20693.15

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 1305.43 points or 6.73% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 62.46 points or 0.30%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 6.31% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Off 2.33% from its 52-week high of 21186.38 hit Friday, April 22, 2022

--Up 13.66% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.36% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.78% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 1308.23 points or 6.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1735ET