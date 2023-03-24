S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.59% Higher at 19501.49 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 113.77 points or 0.59% this week to 19501.49

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is up 41.57 points or 0.21%

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 11.71% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 11.71% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.11% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.10% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 0.63% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 116.57 points or 0.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1736ET