Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:58:05 2023-03-24 pm EDT
19501.49 PTS   +0.21%
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.59% Higher at 19501.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:35pGold miners help lift Toronto market to weekly gain
RE
04:25pTSX Gains a Modest 40 Points, Avoids Making It a Hat Trick of Losses
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.59% Higher at 19501.49 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 113.77 points or 0.59% this week to 19501.49


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is up 41.57 points or 0.21%

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 11.71% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 11.71% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.11% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.10% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 0.63% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 116.57 points or 0.60%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1736ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.59% Higher at 19501.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:35pGold miners help lift Toronto market to weekly gain
RE
04:25pTSX Gains a Modest 40 Points, Avoids Making It a Hat Trick of Losses
MT
04:09pTSX posts weekly gain as gold mining shares climb
RE
04:02pTSX Brief: Closing Up Near 40 Pts, To Avoid Hat Trick of Losing Days; Lost Nea..
MT
03:02pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Friday Trade Flat To Slightly Higher; Was Down ..
MT
02:56pCanada Markets Brief: U.S. President Biden Becomes First U.S. Presi..
MT
12:28pTSX Down 30 Points at Midday With Info Tech, Energy, Down
MT
12:16pToronto Stocks Edge Lower; Western Copper Rises on C$21.3M Mitsubishi Materials Investm..
DJ
10:25aTSX Brief: Still Down Near 100 Pts; Canada's BNN TV Noting U.S. Regional Bank ..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:04pCommon Shares of Linamar Previously Owned, Controlled or Directed by Estate of Late Fra..
MT
05:02pLinamar Brief: Common Shares of Linamar Previously Owned, Controlled or Di..
MT
05:01pCommon Shares of Linamar Previously Owned, Controlled or Directed by the Estate of the ..
AQ
04:39pBlackberry Ltd : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Def..
AQ
04:35pGold miners help lift Toronto market to weekly gain
RE
04:22pHydro One prepares to respond to power outages as potentially damaging winds move throu..
AQ
03:46pPanama's economic recovery strong, but growth to slow in 2023, IMF says
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD. 30.03 Delayed Quote.6.79%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 3.31 Delayed Quote.5.41%
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. 11 Delayed Quote.3.48%
FORTIS INC. 56.16 Delayed Quote.3.01%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.04 Delayed Quote.2.97%
ARITZIA INC. 39.03 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
AECON GROUP INC. 12.97 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED 54.89 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
NFI GROUP INC. 7.73 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC. 4.48 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
Heatmap : ETF components 
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer