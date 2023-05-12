The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 122.41 points or 0.60% this week to 20419.62

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 273.53 points or 1.32% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 24, 2023

--Today it is up 2.01 points or 0.01%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 8, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 7.55% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 2.91% from its 52-week high of 21031.81 hit Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up 12.16% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 1.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.67% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.37% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 1034.70 points or 5.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1730ET