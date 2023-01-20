S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.70% Higher at 20503.21 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 143.11 points or 0.70% this week to 20503.21

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 1118.29 points or 5.77% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 161.77 points or 0.80%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 7.17% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 7.17% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.62% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.45% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.77%

--Year-to-date it is up 1118.29 points or 5.77%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

