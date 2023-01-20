Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:10:04 2023-01-20 pm EST
20503.21 PTS   +0.80%
05:18pTSX notches third week of gains as technology rallies
RE
04:17pTSX Ends Week with Gains, Crosses 20,500 Level; BMO Out With 'E&P Canada, Fourth Quarter Preview'
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up More Than 160 Pts and at 20,500 Level
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.70% Higher at 20503.21 -- Data Talk

01/20/2023 | 05:29pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 143.11 points or 0.70% this week to 20503.21


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 1118.29 points or 5.77% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 161.77 points or 0.80%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 7.17% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Off 7.17% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.62% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.45% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.77%

--Year-to-date it is up 1118.29 points or 5.77%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1728ET

05:18pTSX notches third week of gains as technology rallies
RE
04:17pTSX Ends Week with Gains, Crosses 20,500 Level; BMO Out With 'E&P Canada, Fourth Quart..
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up More Than 160 Pts and at 20,500 Level
MT
03:04pTSX Brief: Investors Appear Relaxed That Bank of Canada Will Raise Rates 25 BP..
MT
03:03pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Friday Trade Up More Than 150 Pts and Near 20,5..
MT
12:18pToronto Stocks Tick Up; BRP Slightly Better on Plans for New Boat-Manufacturing Facilit..
DJ
12:12pTSX up Near 100 Points at Midday
MT
09:36aTSX Brief: Now Down Near 40 Pts, Having Been Up By Near 20 Pts In Early Moment..
MT
08:19aTSX futures flat on investor caution ahead of retail sales data
RE
06:45aUS Stocks Brief: Futures Point Modestly Higher With S&P Up About 0.1% an..
MT
05:18pTSX notches third week of gains as technology rallies
RE
05:03pBombardier Brief: Announces Closing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes..
MT
05:01pBombardier Announces Closing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2029
GL
04:11pNFI Group Finalizes US$187 Million in Financing from Canada and Manitoba Agencies
MT
04:02pNFI Group Brief: Says Completed financing agreements with the Government..
MT
04:01pMethanex Corporation Participated in the 26th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investo..
AQ
04:00pNFI completes financing agreements with the Government of Manitoba and Export Developme..
AQ
Heatmap : ETF components 