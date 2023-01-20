S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 0.70% Higher at 20503.21 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 143.11 points or 0.70% this week to 20503.21
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 1118.29 points or 5.77% over the last three weeks
--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 161.77 points or 0.80%
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Up 11 of the past 14 trading days
--Off 7.17% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
--Off 7.17% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 12.62% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 0.57% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 5.45% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 5.77%
--Year-to-date it is up 1118.29 points or 5.77%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
