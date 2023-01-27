Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:10:00 2023-01-27 pm EST
20714.48 PTS   +0.07%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.03% Higher at 20714.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:34pTech gains help TSX add to weekly winning streak
RE
04:27pTSX Makes It Four Winning Weeks In a Row To Start 2023, Despite Rates Uncertainty; Meanwhile, BMO Is Looking At Dividend Paying Stocks
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.03% Higher at 20714.48 -- Data Talk

01/27/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 211.27 points or 1.03% this week to 20714.48


--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 1329.56 points or 6.86% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 25, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 13.98 points or 0.07%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 114.88 points or 0.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.22% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 6.22% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.78% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.54% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 1329.56 points or 6.86%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1731ET

05:31pRitchie Bros. to host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Earnings Conference Call on February ..
PR
05:16pChorus Aviation announces extension and amendments to committed operating credit facili..
AQ
04:34pTech gains help TSX add to weekly winning streak
RE
03:43pBMO Expects Fed To "Very Much Keep the Door Open" To Further 25 BPS Hikes, Even After N..
MT
03:24pBMO Also Upgrading Its Call On Canada GDP Growth, Despite Seeing "Shallow" Recession Th..
MT
03:12pBMO Nudging Up Its Full Year Estimate For 2023 U.S. GDP Growth, "Meeting the Short-hand..
MT
03:00pMEG Energy Neutral Rating Maintained at Goldman Sachs Ahead of Q4 Results; Price Target..
MT
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.89 Delayed Quote.5.71%
WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION 25.76 Delayed Quote.5.27%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 21.73 Delayed Quote.5.03%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.35 Delayed Quote.4.65%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 6.44 Delayed Quote.4.21%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 10.59 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
SPIN MASTER CORP. 33.59 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 11.82 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.28 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
MAG SILVER CORP. 18.36 Delayed Quote.-5.80%
Heatmap : ETF components 