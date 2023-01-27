S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.03% Higher at 20714.48 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 211.27 points or 1.03% this week to 20714.48

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 1329.56 points or 6.86% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 11, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 25, 2022 when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 13.98 points or 0.07%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 114.88 points or 0.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.22% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 6.22% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.78% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 0.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.54% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.86%

--Year-to-date it is up 1329.56 points or 6.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1731ET