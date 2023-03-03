Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:48:23 2023-03-03 pm EST
20581.58 PTS   +1.20%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.79% Higher at 20581.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:29pTSX snaps weekly losing streak as investors cheer Chinese data
RE
04:19pTSX Closes Up 1.8% For the Week
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.79% Higher at 20581.58 -- Data Talk

03/03/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 362.39 points or 1.79% this week to 20581.58


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 13, 2023

--Snaps a three-week losing streak

--Today it is up 244.37 points or 1.20%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 360.39 points or 1.78% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 6.82% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Off 6.82% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.05% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.89% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.85% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1196.66 points or 6.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1731ET

