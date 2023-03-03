S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.79% Higher at 20581.58 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 362.39 points or 1.79% this week to 20581.58
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 13, 2023
--Snaps a three-week losing streak
--Today it is up 244.37 points or 1.20%
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 360.39 points or 1.78% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Off 6.82% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
--Off 6.82% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 13.05% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 3.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.89% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
--Up 5.85% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 1196.66 points or 6.17%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-03-23 1731ET