    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:47:06 2023-04-14 pm EDT
20579.91 PTS   +0.07%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.90% Higher at 20579.91 -- Data Talk

04/14/2023 | 05:50pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 383.22 points or 1.90% this week to 20579.91


--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 1192.19 points or 6.15% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 27, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Today it is up 15.42 points or 0.08%

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 420.36 points or 2.09% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 3, 2023 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 13 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 6.82% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Off 6.53% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 13.04% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.90% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.20% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 1194.99 points or 6.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1749ET

Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ONEX CORPORATION 65.28 Delayed Quote.5.02%
INTERFOR CORPORATION 22.83 Delayed Quote.4.63%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 10.45 Delayed Quote.2.85%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 3.06 Delayed Quote.2.68%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 39.96 Delayed Quote.2.62%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. 25 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. 23.56 Delayed Quote.-3.88%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 6.8 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 9.87 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 1.91 Delayed Quote.-5.91%
Heatmap : ETF components 
