S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.96% Lower at 19387.72 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 387.20 points or 1.96% this week to 19387.72

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1193.86 points or 5.80% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 151.29 points or 0.77%

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 12.22% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 12.22% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.49% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.64% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 0.05% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.80 points or 0.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

