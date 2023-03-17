Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06:10:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
19387.72 PTS    0.00%
05:41pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.96% Lower at 19387.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:50pTMX Group Says To appoint Luc Bertrand as Chair of the Board; Charles Winograd to Retire at 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting
MT
04:41pTMX Group Brief: Says To appoint Luc Bertrand as Chair of the Board; Charles Winograd to retire at 2023 annual shareholder meeting
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.96% Lower at 19387.72 -- Data Talk

03/17/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 387.20 points or 1.96% this week to 19387.72


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1193.86 points or 5.80% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 151.29 points or 0.77%

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 12.22% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 12.22% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.49% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.64% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 0.05% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.80 points or 0.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 1740ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:41pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.96% Lower at 19387.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:50pTMX Group Says To appoint Luc Bertrand as Chair of the Board; Charles Winograd to Retir..
MT
04:41pTMX Group Brief: Says To appoint Luc Bertrand as Chair of the Board; Cha..
MT
04:26pToronto stocks fall for second week on energy, financial companies
RE
04:22pRefile: TSX Lost 150 Pts Friday, Near 400 Pts Over the Week Amid Mixed Commoditie..
MT
04:21pTSX Lost 150 Pts, Near 400 Pts Over the Week
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Set To Close Down 150 Points, With Commodity Prices Mixed and Inves..
MT
03:02pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Trade Down 150 Points, Near Where It Was At Mid..
MT
12:20pToronto Stocks Slide; Ballard Power Systems Lower as Revenue Declines in 4Q
DJ
12:16pTSX Down 150 Points With All Sectors Negative as Banking Fears Worry Investors
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:14pLuc Bertrand to helm board of TMX Group, replacing Charles Winograd
AQ
05:02pGranite REIT Declares Distribution for March 2023
BU
04:51pIvanhoe Mines Brief: Robert Friedland to retire from board of direct..
MT
04:50pTMX Group Says To appoint Luc Bertrand as Chair of the Board; Charles Winograd to Retir..
MT
04:41pTMX Group Brief: Says To appoint Luc Bertrand as Chair of the Board; Cha..
MT
04:35pTMX Group to appoint Luc Bertrand as Chair of the Board
AQ
04:32pWest Fraser Timber : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6..
PU
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 5.67 Delayed Quote.7.79%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 20.31 Delayed Quote.7.40%
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 20.61 Delayed Quote.7.12%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. 7.85 Delayed Quote.7.09%
ALAMOS GOLD INC. 15.56 Delayed Quote.6.94%
BRP INC. 104.97 Delayed Quote.-4.88%
PASON SYSTEMS INC. 11.41 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 3.05 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 11.36 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 62.15 Delayed Quote.-5.89%
Heatmap : ETF components 