S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.02% Higher at 20383.77 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 402.86 points or 2.02% this week to 20383.77

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 39.70 points or 0.20%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 406.64 points or 2.04% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 7.71% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 7.71% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.96% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.71% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.96% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.93%

--Year-to-date it is down 839.07 points or 3.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

11-25-22 1731ET