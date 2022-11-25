Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:01 2022-11-25 pm EST
20383.77 PTS   +0.20%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.02% Higher at 20383.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:18pTSX gains 2% for the week as investors eye seasonal boost
RE
04:16pFour Successive Winnings Sessions Bring 400 Pts In Gains To the TSX; Banks May Determine Where Index Goes From Here
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.02% Higher at 20383.77 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 05:32pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 402.86 points or 2.02% this week to 20383.77


--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 39.70 points or 0.20%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 406.64 points or 2.04% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 7.71% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 7.71% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.96% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.71% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.96% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.93%

--Year-to-date it is down 839.07 points or 3.95%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1731ET

05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.02% Higher at 20383.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:18pTSX gains 2% for the week as investors eye seasonal boost
RE
04:16pFour Successive Winnings Sessions Bring 400 Pts In Gains To the TSX; Banks May Determin..
MT
04:00pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Set To Take Total Gains For Four Successive..
MT
03:05pCanada Stocks Brief: US Markets Closed Early Friday, With S&P Flat T..
MT
03:04pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Enters Last Hour of Friday Trade Up Near 45..
MT
12:40pToronto Stocks Rise, Cannara Biotech Shares Climb on 4Q Results
DJ
11:46aCanada Stocks Set For Fourth Consecutive Win
MT
10:59aTSX on pace for best weekly performance since early June
RE
09:42aTSX opens flat as commodity prices fall
RE
05:31pCineplex Hosting Viewing Parties for TSN and RDS's Coverage of the FIFA World Cup&trade..
AQ
05:01pNorthland Power Announces Redemption of Series 3 Preferred Shares
GL
05:00pNorthland Power Announces Redemption of Series 3 Preferred Shares
AQ
02:56pNational Bank On What It Will Be Watching Out For Next Week In Canada
MT
02:11pCIBC's Shenfeld With His Week Ahead Market Call For Canada
MT
02:01pScotia Global Asset Management announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions fo..
AQ
01:05pBrp boosts its kart portfolio with new entry-level rotax e-powertrain
PR
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. 16.78 Delayed Quote.2.88%
PRIMO WATER CORPORATION 20.51 Delayed Quote.2.35%
DREAM INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 12.33 Delayed Quote.2.15%
EMERA INCORPORATED 52.73 Delayed Quote.2.15%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 10.71 Delayed Quote.2.10%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.26 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. 7.08 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 7.01 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 3.17 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. 1.13 Delayed Quote.-4.24%