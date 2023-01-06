Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:55 2023-01-06 pm EST
19814.51 PTS   +1.58%
04:43pTSX posts biggest gain in 8 weeks as wage pressures ease
RE
04:31pTSX Ends First Week of 2023 With Gains
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up More Then 300 Pts and Above 19,800 Level on Friday
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.22% Higher at 19814.51 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 05:31pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 429.59 points or 2.22% this week to 19814.51


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 11, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 307.67 points or 1.58%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.29% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 10.29% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.83% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.91% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 429.59 points or 2.22%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1730ET

04:43pTSX posts biggest gain in 8 weeks as wage pressures ease
RE
04:31pTSX Ends First Week of 2023 With Gains
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up More Then 300 Pts and Above 19,800 Level on Friday
MT
12:20pToronto Stocks Climb; Copper Mountain Mining Rises on Resumption of Operations Followin..
DJ
12:09pTSX up 265 Points With All Sectors Higher -- Commodities Lead Gains
MT
09:43aTSX Brief: Index Closed Down Near 85 Pts on Thursday, Having Gained More Than ..
MT
09:42aTSX Brief: Up Near 110 Pts and Above 19,600 Level Early Friday, Despite Todays..
MT
08:21aScotia Awaits Today's Jobs Report
MT
07:42aBMO On the Day Ahead In North America
MT
07:20aTSX futures flat ahead of domestic employment data
RE
03:08pScotiabank On Canada Jobs and Labour Productivity, With Focus Now on the Bank of Canada..
MT
02:51pNational Bank Of Canada : Cash is king (with much more of it to flow in 2023)
PU
02:16pPhillips 66 buys public units of pipeline operator DCP Midstream for $3.8 billion
RE
02:01pSuperior Plus Declares Monthly Cash Dividend for January
MT
11:52aSSR MINING INC. Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
11:41aBell, Snap Join Forces to Provide 5G-Powered Augmented Reality Experiences to Toronto R..
MT
11:30aBMO Capital Maintains Outperform on NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT
MT
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 7.48 Delayed Quote.9.36%
METHANEX CORPORATION 55.71 Delayed Quote.7.16%
CAMECO CORPORATION 32.84 Delayed Quote.5.76%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 9.15 Delayed Quote.5.29%
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION 36.82 Delayed Quote.5.20%
KINAXIS INC. 145.92 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.2 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.15 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
BOMBARDIER INC. 54.99 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 3.56 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
Heatmap : ETF components 