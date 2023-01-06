S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.22% Higher at 19814.51 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 429.59 points or 2.22% this week to 19814.51

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 11, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 307.67 points or 1.58%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.29% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up 8.83% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 1.91% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 429.59 points or 2.22%

