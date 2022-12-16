S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.53% Lower at 19443.28 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 503.79 points or 2.53% this week to 19443.28

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1042.38 points or 5.09% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Today it is down 157.35 points or 0.80%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 580.18 points or 2.90% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 11.97% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 11.97% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.79% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.97% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.79% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 1779.56 points or 8.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

