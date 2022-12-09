Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:47 2022-12-09 pm EST
19947.07 PTS   -0.11%
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.63% Lower at 19947.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:00pTSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles
RE
04:27pTSX Down Six Days In A Row; Stock Wise, TC Energy in Focus
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.63% Lower at 19947.07 -- Data Talk

12/09/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 538.59 points or 2.63% this week to 19947.07


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is down 22.12 points or 0.11%

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 578.38 points or 2.82% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 9.69% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 9.69% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.56% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.69% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.56% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 1275.77 points or 6.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1736ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.63% Lower at 19947.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:00pTSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles
RE
04:27pTSX Down Six Days In A Row; Stock Wise, TC Energy in Focus
MT
04:01pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Loses More Than 80 Pts Over Final Hour, Set..
MT
03:03pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Enters Last Hour of Friday Trade Up 60 Pts;..
MT
12:19pToronto Stocks Tick Up; Roots Tumbles as Sales Lag, Margins Contract in 3Q
DJ
11:34aCanada Stocks Up After Five Straight Days of Losses; Focus Switches To the Fed, From th..
MT
09:50aMiners, energy stocks boost TSX at the open
RE
09:37aCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Up More Than 60 Pts, Following Five Days of..
MT
07:29aTSX futures rise on higher commodity prices
RE
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:54pCleanup efforts continue at site of Keystone pipeline leak in U.S.
AQ
05:00pTSX posts biggest weekly decline since September as oil tumbles
RE
04:50pPrivate Equity To Drive Cannabis Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023, says Hexo CEO
MT
04:43pNational Bank Of Canada : Friday December 9, 2022
PU
04:36p"You Can Fight the Bank of Canada, or the Fed, But You Can't Win", says BMO Economics
MT
04:05pBrookfield Asset Management Says It Receives a Debt-Rating Upgrade From Moody's
MT
03:57pSienna Maintains DBRS Ratings of “BBB” with Stable Trends
GL
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 15.18 Delayed Quote.6.75%
LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA 33.34 Delayed Quote.5.98%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.9 Delayed Quote.4.32%
THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC. 93.38 Delayed Quote.3.40%
BOMBARDIER INC. 52.74 Delayed Quote.2.85%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED 68.22 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 6.92 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
DOLLARAMA INC. 82.43 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.91 Delayed Quote.-6.46%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.45 Delayed Quote.-6.49%