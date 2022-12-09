S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.63% Lower at 19947.07 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 538.59 points or 2.63% this week to 19947.07

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is down 22.12 points or 0.11%

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 578.38 points or 2.82% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Off 9.69% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 9.69% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.56% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.69% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.56% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 1275.77 points or 6.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1736ET