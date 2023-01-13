S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 2.75% Higher at 20360.10 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 545.59 points or 2.75% this week to 20360.10

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 975.18 points or 5.03% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Oct 28, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 148.90 points or 0.74%

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 853.26 points or 4.37% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 7.82% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 7.82% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.83% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.71% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 975.18 points or 5.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1731ET