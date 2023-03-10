S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 3.92% Lower at 19774.92 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 806.66 points or 3.92% this week to 19774.92

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 311.80 points or 1.55%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 571.61 points or 2.81% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.47% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 10.47% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.62% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.78% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 1.70% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 390.00 points or 2.01%

