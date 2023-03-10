Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:55:09 2023-03-10 pm EST
19774.92 PTS   -1.55%
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 3.92% Lower at 19774.92 -- Data Talk

03/10/2023 | 05:36pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 806.66 points or 3.92% this week to 19774.92


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 311.80 points or 1.55%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 571.61 points or 2.81% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 10.47% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 10.47% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.62% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.78% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 1.70% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 390.00 points or 2.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-23 1735ET

05:36pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 3.92% Lower at 19774.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:49pTSX falls to 2-month low as contagion fear hits bank stocks
RE
04:49p570 Points Lost Over Last Two Sessions Takes TSX Back Below 19.800 Level As Markets Try..
MT
03:04pTSX Brief: Holt Adds: "Interfering With Market Pricing Are What I Think To Be ..
MT
12:16pTSX Down 182 Points With Financials The Biggest Decliner on Rate Hike Concerns
MT
09:43aTSX Brief: Down Another 160 Pts, Adding 260 Pts Lost Thursday and Taking Index..
MT
08:37aBrief: Canada's Average Hourly Wages Rise 5.4% Y/Y in February; Higher Than The 4...
MT
08:32aBrief: Canada's Unemployment Rate Unchanged at 5.0% in February; MUFG Says Consens..
MT
08:32aBrief: Canada Net Job Gains of 22,000 in February; MUFG Says Consensus Was for 10,..
MT
07:26aTSX futures edge lower on weak crude prices ahead of jobs data
RE
05:42pAirports gear up for passenger surge as spring break tests their capacity
AQ
04:49pAg Growth International : AGI Corporate Presentation March 2023
PU
04:37pCanada approves WestJet's purchase of smaller rival Sunwing Airlines -statement
RE
04:21pExchange Income Corp Announcing Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares a..
MT
04:06pRBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces February sales results for RBC Funds, PH&N F..
AQ
03:58pSector Update: Energy Stocks Edging Above Midday Lows
MT
03:47pNational Bank On the Week Ahead In Data
MT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
SHAWCOR LTD. 12.33 Delayed Quote.6.57%
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 27.78 Delayed Quote.5.07%
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. 55.95 Delayed Quote.3.61%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 2.96 Delayed Quote.3.14%
MULLEN GROUP LTD. 15.24 Delayed Quote.2.56%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 41.49 Delayed Quote.-4.93%
ONEX CORPORATION 70.47 Delayed Quote.-4.96%
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION 31.89 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.01 Delayed Quote.-9.01%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 32.77 Delayed Quote.-24.72%
Heatmap : ETF components 