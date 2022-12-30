S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Year 8.66% Lower at 19384.92 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 1837.92 points or 8.66% this year to 19384.92

--Largest one-year point and percentage decline since year end 2018

--Snaps a three-year winning streak

--This quarter it is up 940.70 points or 5.10%

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2021

--Snaps a two-quarter losing streak

--Up 12 of the past 16 quarters

--This month it is down 1068.34 points or 5.22%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Snaps a two-month winning streak

--Down six of the past nine months

--This week it is down 121.73 points or 0.62%

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 100.97 points or 0.52%

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 12.23% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.47% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.66% from 52 weeks ago

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1739ET