S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/02 10:11:46 am
18377.29 PTS   +0.42%
10:08a TSX boosted by better-than-expected GDP data
RE
09:56a UNIGOLD  : Up 16% Reports Drill Results at Candelones Extension Deposit
MT
09:40a MediPharm Down 20% as Increases Bought Deal Equity Financing to $29 Million
MT
TSX boosted by better-than-expected GDP data

03/02/2021 | 10:08am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking a rise in oil and bullion prices and as data showed faster-than-expected annualized GDP growth.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.85 points, or 0.34%, at 18,361.47.

* Canada's economy grew at an annualized rate of 9.6% in the fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations of 7.5% as a result of a large change in business inventories, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while December's real GDP edged up 0.1%.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the healthcare sector.

* The energy sector climbed 1.7% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3% ahead of an OPEC+ meeting this week where producers are expected to ease supply curbs as economies start to slowly recover from the coronavirus crisis.

* The financials sector gained 0.6%, while industrials fell 0.3%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,724.7 an ounce

* On the TSX, 134 issues were higher, while 76 issues declined for a 1.76-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 25.43 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Spin Master Corp, which jumped 24.4% after quarterly earnings report and Aphria Inc, which rose 8.8%.

* Cascades Inc fell 3.5%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Lundin Mining, down 2.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy, up 2%; Medipharm Labs, down 20.6%, and Great-West Lifeco, down 0.2%.

* The TSX posted 7 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 27 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 55.03 million shares.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 4.58% 26.23 Delayed Quote.170.11%
CASCADES INC. 4.71% 16.81 Delayed Quote.15.40%
GOLD 0.03% 1724.17 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.51% 63.66 Delayed Quote.26.44%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 0.00% 14.45 Delayed Quote.28.94%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.33% 18377.29 Delayed Quote.4.97%
SPIN MASTER CORP. 2.87% 34.94 Delayed Quote.0.17%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 1.27% 25.73 Delayed Quote.19.86%
WTI 0.64% 60.7 Delayed Quote.29.66%
