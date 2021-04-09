Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
TSX drops on weak commodity prices; set for weekly gains

04/09/2021 | 10:05am EDT
(Reuters) -Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weak metal and oil prices, but was set to record a fifth consecutive week of gain on optimism around a faster economic recovery.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7% as gold futures fell 1.1% to $1,737.70 an ounce. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.51 points, or 0.28%, at 19,174.36.

* Canada added far more jobs than expected in March, and the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest point since before the pandemic, Statistics Canada data showed.

* The energy sector climbed 0.2% even as U.S. crude prices were down 0.6% a barrel and Brent crude slipped 0.6%. [O/R]

* The financials sector gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector fell 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 67 issues were higher, while 154 issues declined for a 2.30-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.88 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Corus Entertainment, which jumped 6.5%, and Turquoise Hill Resources, up6.1%.

* New Gold fell 3.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was First Majestic Silver, down 2.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were The Supreme Cannabis Co, which was flat, PhX Energy Services, down 0.7%, and Corus Entertainment, up 6.5%.

* The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 51 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 33.75 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -0.05% 20.33 Delayed Quote.132.84%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.75% 10.75 Delayed Quote.0.00%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 2.67% 0.39 Delayed Quote.47.06%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -0.34% 35.39 Delayed Quote.14.14%
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. 7.01% 6.25 Delayed Quote.36.68%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 0.82% 11.09 Delayed Quote.24.89%
GOLD -0.83% 1740.06 Delayed Quote.-8.49%
HEXO CORP. -0.12% 7.96 Delayed Quote.71.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.52% 62.84 Delayed Quote.21.66%
NEW GOLD INC. -2.78% 2.28 Delayed Quote.-16.43%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -0.63% 3.93 Delayed Quote.134.91%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.14% 19198.27 Delayed Quote.10.30%
SILVER -0.81% 25.2 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -1.41% 0.35 Delayed Quote.51.06%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 0.00% 0.39 Delayed Quote.154.84%
TILRAY, INC. 0.58% 19.7 Delayed Quote.139.35%
WTI -0.69% 59.22 Delayed Quote.23.72%
