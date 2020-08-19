TSX edges down as inflation rate falls

* Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 0.1% in July from 0.7% in June, below analyst expectations of 0.5%.* The energy sector dropped 0.6% as oil prices fell on concerns that U.S. fuel demand will face a slow recovery amid stalled talks on an economic stimulus package and despite support from a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9%. [GOL/]* At 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.67 points, or 0.06%, at 16,615.39.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing sweeping changes to the country's social welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align Canada with ambitious climate goals.

* On the TSX, 103 issues were higher, while 107 issues declined for a 1.04-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 15.45 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canfor Corp, which jumped 8.2%, after RBC raised its target price on stock.

** Wood-based panel maker Norbord Inc , which rose 5.9%, was the second biggest percentage gainer.

* B2Gold Corp fell 4%, the most on the TSX, followed by Torex Gold Resources Inc , down 3.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were D-Box Techno, B2Gold Corp and Mega Uranium Ltd .

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 21 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 41.66 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)