Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/19 10:27:16 am
16624.76 PTS   -0.01%
10:26aTSX edges down as inflation rate falls
RE
12:45aGold miners eye London, New York listings as Toronto loses shine
RE
08/18TSX edges higher as gold climbs back above $2,000
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryNewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX edges down as inflation rate falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 10:26am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, weighed by energy stocks, as data showed inflation rate came in below expectations in July after price growth slowed broadly across the goods and services sectors.

* Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 0.1% in July from 0.7% in June, below analyst expectations of 0.5%.* The energy sector dropped 0.6% as oil prices fell on concerns that U.S. fuel demand will face a slow recovery amid stalled talks on an economic stimulus package and despite support from a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9%. [GOL/]* At 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.67 points, or 0.06%, at 16,615.39.

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is weighing sweeping changes to the country's social welfare system and a series of economic measures that will align Canada with ambitious climate goals.

* On the TSX, 103 issues were higher, while 107 issues declined for a 1.04-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 15.45 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canfor Corp, which jumped 8.2%, after RBC raised its target price on stock.

** Wood-based panel maker Norbord Inc , which rose 5.9%, was the second biggest percentage gainer.

* B2Gold Corp fell 4%, the most on the TSX, followed by Torex Gold Resources Inc , down 3.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were D-Box Techno, B2Gold Corp and Mega Uranium Ltd .

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 21 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 41.66 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
B2GOLD CORP. -5.88% 8.33 Delayed Quote.69.67%
CANFOR CORPORATION 9.46% 18.86 Delayed Quote.41.93%
D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. 24.39% 0.255 Delayed Quote.115.79%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.22% 1.56841 Delayed Quote.7.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.27% 44.84 Delayed Quote.-31.44%
MEGA URANIUM LTD. 8.70% 0.125 Delayed Quote.15.00%
NORBORD INC. 5.46% 47.36 Delayed Quote.29.31%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.01% 16624.76 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. -2.25% 21.31 Delayed Quote.6.24%
WTI -0.59% 42.403 Delayed Quote.-30.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:26aTSX edges down as inflation rate falls
RE
12:45aGold miners eye London, New York listings as Toronto loses shine
RE
08/18TSX edges higher as gold climbs back above $2,000
RE
08/17TSX gains on China stimulus, materials boost
RE
08/17TSX gains on China stimulus, materials boost
RE
08/17TSX opens higher on China stimulus
RE
08/14Energy stocks push TSX lower as weak oil prices weigh
RE
08/11TSX rises as housing starts point to recovery
RE
08/10TSX gains on energy boost, positive China data
RE
08/10TSX gains on energy boost, positive China data
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CANFOR CORPORATION 18.82 Delayed Quote.9.23%
INTERFOR CORPORATION 18.52 Delayed Quote.6.93%
NORBORD INC. 47.27 Delayed Quote.5.26%
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. 1.21 Delayed Quote.5.22%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 74.05 Delayed Quote.4.74%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 21.29 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 1.77 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD. 4.53 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 3.88 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
B2GOLD CORP. 8.34 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group