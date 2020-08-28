Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/28 05:01:17 pm
16705.79 PTS   -0.15%
05:03pTSX falls 0.15% to 16,705.79
RE
08/27TSX falls 0.35% to 16,731.49
RE
08/26TSX rises 1.04% to 16,789.97
RE
TSX falls 0.15% to 16,705.79

08/28/2020 | 05:03pm EDT
The number of novel coronavirus cases continues to grow in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.15 percent to 16,705.79 

* Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc , up 7.6%, Canadian Western Bank , up 7.6%, and Cineplex Inc , higher by 5.7%.

* Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp , down 6.1%, Brookfield Business Partners LP, down 3.0%, and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, lower by 2.6%.

* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 95 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 205.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Barrick Gold Corp  and Air Canada.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 0.49 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector slipped 1.95 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.26%, or $0.11, to $42.93 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.02%, or $0.01, to $45.08 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 2.1% for the year.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 4.65% 17.99 Delayed Quote.-65.99%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 2.37% 38.26 Delayed Quote.60.28%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. -2.53% 31.84 Delayed Quote.-20.71%
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 7.59% 27.37 Delayed Quote.-20.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.84% 45.86 Delayed Quote.-30.64%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.15% 16705.79 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
SILVERCORP METALS INC. 7.63% 10.86 Delayed Quote.37.65%
WTI 0.12% 42.926 Delayed Quote.-29.27%
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
