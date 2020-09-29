TSX falls 0.19% to 16,211.52

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.19 percent to 16,211.52

* Leading the index were MAG Silver Corp , up 8.9%, Kinaxis Inc , up 6.2%, and Shopify Inc , higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were Crescent Point Energy Corp , down 6.4%, Vermilion Energy Inc, down 6.2%, and Cenovus Energy Inc, lower by 5.6%.

* On the TSX 98 issues rose and 122 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 169.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia , Suncor Energy Inc and Lundin Mining Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 2.92 points, or 4.3%, while the financials sector slipped 3.83 points, or 1.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.67%, or $1.49, to $39.11 a barrel. Brent crude fell 3.75%, or $1.59, to $40.84 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 5% for the year.