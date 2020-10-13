Log in
TSX falls 0.31% to 16,510.83

10/13/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.31 percent to 16,510.83 

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd , up 8.8%, Aphria Inc , up 6.2%, and Eldorado Gold Corp , higher by 5.5%.

* Lagging shares were Enerplus Corp , down 5.6%, Parex Resources Inc , down 5.1%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 73 issues rose and 150 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 221.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd  and Aphria Inc .

* The TSX's energy group  fell 0.94 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector slipped 2.81 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.9%, or $0.75, to $40.18 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.75%, or $0.73, to $42.45 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 3.2% for the year.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 6.24% 8 Delayed Quote.11.06%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -4.86% 6.27 Delayed Quote.-80.32%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 5.53% 17.18 Delayed Quote.56.09%
PAREX RESOURCES INC. -5.06% 13.88 Delayed Quote.-39.46%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.31% 16510.83 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
