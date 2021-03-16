TSX falls 0.43% to 18,874.01

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.43 percent to 18,874.01

* Leading the index were Rogers Communications Inc , up 5.7%, Kinaxis Inc, up 5.3%, and Morneau Shepell Inc, higher by 2.8%.

* Lagging shares were Aphria Inc, down 9.3%, Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 6.8%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, lower by 6.1%.

* On the TSX 96 issues rose and 118 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 264.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Barrick Gold Corp and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 4.00 points, or 3.2%, while the financials sector climbed 0.33 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.69%, or $0.45, to $64.94 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.49%, or $0.34, to $68.54 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 8.3% for the year.