TSX falls 0.73% to 16,099.52

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.73 percent to 16,099.52

* Leading the index were Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, up 4.1%, Ballard Power Systems Inc , up 3%, and Hydro One Ltd , higher by 2.9%.

* Lagging shares were MEG Energy Corp , down 11.9%, Vermilion Energy Inc , down 11.0%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , lower by 10.8%.

* On the TSX 71 issues rose and 143 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 1 new low, with total volume of 282.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 5.89 points, or 7.6%, while the financials sector slipped 1.84 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 7.37%, or $2.93, to $36.84 a barrel. Brent crude fell 5.09%, or $2.14, to $39.87 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 5.6% for the year.