Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/08 04:20:01 pm
16099.52 PTS   -0.73%
05:04pTSX falls 0.73% to 16,099.52
RE
09/04TSX falls 1.4% to 16,218.01
RE
09/04Canada's TSX posts biggest weekly loss since June, C$ rises after jobs gain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls 0.73% to 16,099.52

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
The number of novel coronavirus cases continues to grow in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.73 percent to 16,099.52 

* Leading the index were Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, up 4.1%, Ballard Power Systems Inc , up 3%, and Hydro One Ltd , higher by 2.9%.

* Lagging shares were MEG Energy Corp , down 11.9%, Vermilion Energy Inc , down 11.0%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , lower by 10.8%.

* On the TSX 71 issues rose and 143 fell as a 0.5-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 1 new low, with total volume of 282.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd  and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 5.89 points, or 7.6%, while the financials sector slipped 1.84 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 7.37%, or $2.93, to $36.84 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 5.09%, or $2.14, to $39.87 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 5.6% for the year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 4.05% 9.25 Delayed Quote.-25.29%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -10.79% 9.92 Delayed Quote.-66.79%
HYDRO ONE LIMITED 1.96% 27.59 Delayed Quote.7.89%
MEG ENERGY CORP. -11.92% 3.03 Delayed Quote.-53.45%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.73% 16099.52 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. -10.99% 4.13 Delayed Quote.-78.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:04pTSX falls 0.73% to 16,099.52
RE
09/04TSX falls 1.4% to 16,218.01
RE
09/04Canada's TSX posts biggest weekly loss since June, C$ rises after jobs gain
RE
09/02TSX rises 0.32% to 16,697.97
RE
09/02TSX rises 0.79% to 16,644.99
RE
08/27TSX falls 0.35% to 16,731.49
RE
08/26TSX rises 1.04% to 16,789.97
RE
08/26Canada's TSX seen higher as outlook improves for cyclical stocks
RE
08/26Toronto s&p/tsx composite index to rise 8.3% by end-2021 to 18,000 (17,000 in..
RE
08/26Toronto s&p/tsx composite index to rise 2.3% by end-2020 to 17,000 (15,590 in..
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 9.25 Delayed Quote.4.05%
ATCO LTD. 40.15 Delayed Quote.2.42%
FORTIS INC. 53.24 Delayed Quote.2.36%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. 16.59 Delayed Quote.2.34%
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED 105.25 Delayed Quote.2.31%
PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. 8.43 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.59 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 9.92 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. 4.13 Delayed Quote.-10.99%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 3.03 Delayed Quote.-11.92%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group