  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

TSX falls 0.76% to 19,204.42

04/19/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.76 percent to 19,204.42 

* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd , up 7.0%, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, up 5.8%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc, higher by 4.1%.

* Lagging shares were Boralex Inc, down 6.3%, Denison Mines Corp, down 6.1%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc, lower by 5.4%.

* On the TSX 59 issues rose and 168 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 28 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 192.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Royal Bank Of Canada and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.72 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector slipped 1.32 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.55%, or $0.35, to $63.48 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.54%, or $0.36, to $67.13 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 10.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 19 at 21:03 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MULLEN GROUP LTD. 7.04% 13.54 Delayed Quote.16.06%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.76% 19204.42 Delayed Quote.11.00%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
