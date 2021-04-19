TSX falls 0.76% to 19,204.42

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.76 percent to 19,204.42

* Leading the index were Mullen Group Ltd , up 7.0%, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, up 5.8%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc, higher by 4.1%.

* Lagging shares were Boralex Inc, down 6.3%, Denison Mines Corp, down 6.1%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc, lower by 5.4%.

* On the TSX 59 issues rose and 168 fell as a 0.4-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 28 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 192.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Royal Bank Of Canada and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group fell 0.72 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector slipped 1.32 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.55%, or $0.35, to $63.48 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.54%, or $0.36, to $67.13 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 10.2% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 19 at 21:03 GMT.