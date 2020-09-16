TSX falls 0.83% to 16,295.66

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.83 percent to 16,295.66

* Leading the index were Vermilion Energy Inc , up 11.1%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd , up 9.1%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp , higher by 7.2%.

* Lagging shares were Shopify Inc , down 4.9%, BRP Inc, down 4.8%, and OceanaGold Corp, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 100 issues rose and 114 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 228.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Ssr Mining Inc , Suncor Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group rose 2.24 points, or 3.2%, while the financials sector slipped 1.81 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.96%, or $1.9, to $40.18 a barrel. Brent crude rose 4.37%, or $1.77, to $42.3 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 4.5% for the year.