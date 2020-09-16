Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/16 04:54:47 pm
16295.66 PTS   -0.83%
05:05pTSX falls 0.83% to 16,295.66
RE
09/14TSX rises 0.85% to 16,360.14
RE
09/14TSX jumps on COVID-19 vaccine hopes
RE
TSX falls 0.83% to 16,295.66

09/16/2020 | 05:05pm EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.83 percent to 16,295.66 

* Leading the index were Vermilion Energy Inc , up 11.1%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd , up 9.1%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp , higher by 7.2%.

* Lagging shares were Shopify Inc , down 4.9%, BRP Inc, down 4.8%, and OceanaGold Corp, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 100 issues rose and 114 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 228.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Ssr Mining Inc , Suncor Energy Inc  and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 2.24 points, or 3.2%, while the financials sector slipped 1.81 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4.96%, or $1.9, to $40.18 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 4.37%, or $1.77, to $42.3 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 4.5% for the year.

ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.83% 16295.66 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. 11.14% 4.29 Delayed Quote.-81.82%
